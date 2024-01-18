CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Charges Against Ex-U.S. Official From Islamophobic Halal Cart Rant May Be Dropped

    VIRAL VILLAIN

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Stuart Seldowitz is walked from the 19th Precinct Wednesday, Nov. 22, in Manhattan, New York.

    Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images

    All charges against the former high-ranking U.S. national security official who made Islamophobic threats against a halal cart employee will be dropped if he completes anti-bias training, VICE News reports. Stuart Seldowitz was charged with two counts of stalking as a hate crime, and one count of aggravated harassment after he was identified in a video making racist remarks against street vendor Mohamed Hussein, who told VICE News that Seldowitz had harassed him multiple times. On Wednesday, the former senior political officer in the U.S. State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, agreed to take a 26-week anti-bias training course, following his comment that the murder of 4,000 Palestinian children “wasn’t enough.”

