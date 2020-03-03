Charges Dropped Against Fotis Dulos in Missing Wife’s Murder
A Connecticut judge on Tuesday decided to drop the murder and kidnapping charges against Fotis Dulos—who died in January after reportedly trying to kill himself—in connection with the suspected murder of his missing wife. The Chief’s State Attorney Richard Colangelo requested that the case be dropped since Dulos, who pleaded not guilty, is now dead. Jennifer Farber Dulos, a mother of five, vanished in May 2019 in Connecticut amid a custody battle with her estranged husband and has not been seen since. Dulos was arrested in January on charges including capital murder, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence. He died on Jan. 30, just two days after an apparent suicide attempt in his home where he was under house arrest. Dulos’ defense attorney Norm Pattis didn’t agree with the judge’s decision on Tuesday, saying his client had a right to clear his name, even in death. “This was not the ending we anticipated in the form we hoped. We hoped fully well to stand in front of you someday with the charges against Mr. Dulos ended by way of an acquittal,” he said.