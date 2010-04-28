Charges Dropped Against Randy Quaid

A judge dismissed charges against actor Randy Quaid on Wednesday amidst accusations that he and his wife had failed to pay a Santa Barbara hotel bill of more than $10,000. Quaid and his wife, Evi faced three felonies, but entered a plea deal at Santa Barbara Superior Court. Evi pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor of defrauding an innkeeper, earning her 240 hours of community service to be performed within the year. Both the National Lampoon's Vacation star and his wife were detained on Monday for skipping hearings, but released upon posting $100,000 bail each. They evaded additional time behind bars with the plea bargain. Randy told reporters outside the courthouse that he’s learned, “You pay your bills when you leave… I suppose that’s something we can work on.” The actor joked to People magazine about singing Johnny Cash behind bars, but added, “Usually, with celebrities, they tend to try to make an example of you.” Evi told the press she plans to work on developing a theater program for homeless men in Los Angeles. “The creative process is something that homeless men are cut out for,” she explained.
