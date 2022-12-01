Charity Boss: I Didn’t Want William’s Godmother to Resign After Racist Questions
ROYAL RACE ROW
The Black British charity director who was questioned by Prince William’s godmother about her heritage says she did not want her to resign over the incident. Lady Susan Hussey stepped down from her honorary role with the British royal family Wednesday after domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani said Hussey asked her “what part of Africa” she was from at a Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday. Speaking to BBC radio on Thursday, Fulani said the 83-year-old’s questions were “like an interrogation” and “abuse.” When asked if she would have preferred an apology from Hussey instead of seeing her resign, Fulani said: “She’s employed by Buckingham Palace and it’s their decision and her decision to make, one I had no part in. I would have preferred it did not happen.” Hussey was one of Queen Elizabeth II’s closest and most trusted aides. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that her comments to Fulani were “unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”