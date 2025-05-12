Charlamagne Blasts Trump for Taking Plane From ‘Terrorist’-Backer Qatar

Influential radio personality Charlamagne tha God blasted Donald Trump for accepting a $400 million jumbo jet from Qatar, saying Trump was doing business with people who “fund terrorist organizations.”

The Breakfast Club host claimed Trump’s decision to accept the jet reflected the reality that America is a “post-constitutional country.”

Trump confirmed on Sunday that Qatar had offered the U.S. a $400 million Boeing 747-8 mega jet as an Air Force One replacement, raising questions over whether the move constituted a bribe or a violation of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.

“Think about this: outside of it just being widely illegal, these guys fund terrorist organizations!” Charlamagne said on Monday. “How do we know they can’t just make this plane fall out the sky? And I know the Secret Service is going to do a sweep of the plane, but it’s probably loaded with listening devices and tracking devices. They’re going to have so much intel on our country. Why? Beware the noble gesture.”

Trump’s decision drew widespread condemnation from Democrats and some snipes from conservatives, including far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer. Qatar has been accused for years of supporting terrorist organizations including Hamas, ISIS, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Emoluments Clause prohibits government officials from accepting foreign gifts without congressional approval, though the Department of Justice claimed the move was legally sound as the offer did not hinge on a specific act.

“The U.S. Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts from any king, prince or foreign state,” Charlamagne said. “But we’re in a post-constitutional country, so I guess that document means nothing to this administration; so who cares.”

Charlamagne tha God condemned Donald Trump's decision to accept a mega-jet from Qatar as evidence of a "post-constitutional country." Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin/Getty

Trump defended his decision to accept the plane, which will be given to the Defense Department and then donated to Trump’s presidential library shortly before he leaves office, by attacking his critics and claiming he would “be a stupid person” to refuse the offer.

It came a day after he blasted those who attacked him in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”