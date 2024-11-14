Charlamagne Tha God was shocked by Joe Biden’s meeting with Donald Trump on Wednesday, where the two presidents sat by side, chumming it up in the same Oval Office where the 45th had tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“I just don’t understand the White House visit,” the host said Thursday on The Breakfast Club. “Now, granted, you know, I’m glad it’s a peaceful transition of power—but what happened to the ‘threat of democracy’ talk? What happened to the ‘fascist’ talk?”

“I understand President Biden believes in political norms, but damn,” Charlamagne added.

Biden and Trump spoke for two hours, after which Trump called the President “gracious,” after years of animosity between them.

Others have echoed Charlamagne’s sentiment, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre being asked by a Fox Business reporter whether Biden “apologized” to Trump at the Oval Office sit-down, for labeling him a “threat to democracy.” The critique also came from those on the left, with democratic strategist Keith Edwards asking in a now-viral tweet, “If Trump is a threat to democracy, as Biden has said, and a fascist, as Harris has said, why is the administration treating this transfer of power as normal?”

KJP responds to a question about if Biden apologized to Trump during their meeting today for calling him a threat to democracy: "What he says still stands. And it's not just him. You heard this from former [Trump] staffers." pic.twitter.com/YPJY4MEydz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2024

Jean-Pierre responded to the criticisms during that press briefing, saying, “what [Biden] said still stands,” but he was honoring the democratic process and “the will of the American people” by welcoming the president-elect and promising a “smooth transition.” Since Trump did the opposite when he lost in 2020, Biden is determined to “lead by example and put that aside and put the American people first,” she added.

But that answer likely wouldn’t satisfy Charlamagne, as he said on Thursday, “I know I’ve said those things about Trump as well, but I’m not talking about me. I’m talking about his political opponents, like President Biden. When they say [Trump is a fascist], it holds way more weight than me. I’m just trying to figure out how do you go from, ‘He’s an existential threat to democracy,’ to, ‘Welcome back’?”