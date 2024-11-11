The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God roasted Caitlyn Jenner for her support of Donald Trump on Monday, repeatedly misgendering the former Olympic athlete-turned-reality TV star as he deemed her his “Donkey of the Day.”

Jenner publicly came out as a trans woman in 2015, and despite Trump’s consistent threats against transgender rights, has been one of the former president’s most vocal supporters. That, Charlemagne said Monday, has earned her the target of his weekly roasting segment.

“If it’s one thing this election taught me is people really do vote their interest—and their interest is not attached to their identity, and I must say it is fascinating to me,” he said, pointing not only to Jenner’s support of Trump but also the large swath of Latino voters he won over despite promising mass deportations. “I just find it fascinating,” he continued, “and that is also how I feel about Caitlyn, because Caitlyn is trans, but she is a huge Donald Trump supporter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This past week, Jenner posted a photo of herself on X with Trump and Elon Musk and wrote that they “single-handedly saved western civilization,” and that she is “here and at [their] service.”

Some publications interpreted the statement as an offer to serve in Trump’s administration, but Jenner clarified on X that that take was “misleading,” and “My stance remains unchanged as entirely supportive of the President, since 2015, emphasizing a commitment to serve if called upon.”

Charlamagne wasn’t buying it. “Sounds to me like Caitlin wants his next gender reassignment surgery sponsored by SpaceX,” the host said, using male pronouns for Jenner. “He wants his testicles replaced for Teslas. He wants to have the Tesla of vaginas, just put it on autopilot, and it plays with itself.”

Charlamagne also took issue with another one of Jenner‘s posts from this weekend, where she said she “can no longer in good faith hold onto” her ’Glamour Magazine Woman of the Year’ award, since “It has become clear, in speaking with many families, men and women, the distraught nature this acceptance of the award still brings them today.”

That gesture was too little too late, the host argued, as the former athlete and reality show star already “took advantage of all the privileges that came with being trans.”

🧵 /1

While I never competed for one of the dozens of ‘Glamour Magazine Woman of the Year’ awards, awarded to me in 2016, I accepted the award. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 9, 2024

Charlamagne added, “Caitlyn Jenner, as a transgender, you just look like a devil damn fool glazing Trump and Elon the way you are after hearing stuff like that. Now, I don’t have a problem choosing issues over identity, but not if one of the issues is somebody trying to erase the existence of my identity altogether.”

Charlamagne concluded that the privilege Jenner wields makes her nothing more than “a rich white male.”

“That’s why I keep saying ‘him’ when I shouldn’t be,” he explained. “And that identity, pun intended, trumps all.”