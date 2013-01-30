Charles and Camilla Take The Tube

What's wrong with this picture of two people using the tube in London today?

That's right - they're smiling and relaxed and their faces aren't being forced into other people's armpits. Oh to be a royal.

He may be more accustomed to travelling around the country on the royal train, but today, Prince Charles took the subway in London - the first time he has done so for 34 years, when he opened the Jubilee Line at Green Park station in 1979.

Charles and Camilla travelled one stop from Farringdon Station to King’s Cross this morning, much to the astonishment of other tube-users, to mark the 150th anniversary of the London Underground.