Charles Barkley Reverses His Decision to Retire
LOYALTY TEST
Charles Barkley, co-host of TNT’s Inside the NBA, has announced he is going to stick with TNT after he told reporters in May that he would try and reboot the show himself as the NBA was destined to migrate from TNT to Amazon Prime Video. “I love my TNT Sports family. My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible. We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do,” Barkley told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. “This is the only place for me. I have to say... I’ve been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about.” Inside the NBA hosts Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson Jr. previously resigned a long-term contract with Warner Brothers-Discovery, the owner of TNT, in 2022. A source close to the situation told The Hollywood Reporter that Barkley will continue to honor the contract. Currently, WBD, Amazon Prime Video and the NBA are in a multi-billion dollar legal battle over the broadcasting rights for the NBA.