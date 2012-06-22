Charles Barron’s Opponent Cashes In

CHEAT SHEET
Charles Barron’s highly publicized controversial comments and fear that he may actually win next week’s primary for a Brooklyn-Queens congressional seat have resulted in an increase of national donations for his opponent Hakeem Jeffries. On Monday, Jeffries raised $37,500 from donors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio, and California. That is more than Barron raised in his entire campaign through June 6. Barron, a former Black Panther, is known for his racial and anti-Israel rhetoric, as well as professing admiration for various dictators.