COLD CASE CRACKED?
Prosecutors: Suspected Serial Killer Arrested in AZ Tied to Three NV Murders
A suspected serial killer arrested in Arizona has been linked to the slayings of three women in Nevada, local news station KNXV reports. Charles Gary Sullivan, 73, was arrested in late August by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit on charges related to the 1979 killing of Julia Woodward. He was subsequently extradited by a grand jury indictment to Nevada, where prosecutors alleged there was “overwhelming evidence” that Sullivan was connected to the murders of other young women.
In addition to the murder of Woodward, it is alleged that Sullivan is behind the 1978 murder of Jeannie Smith. The bodies of both Woodward and Smith were found with only one shoe, and with IDs and items of clothing missing. Rocks near Woodward’s body were found covered in blood and hair, and it was determined that Smith died of blunt force trauma to the head. DNA evidence from Sullivan in 2007 was reportedly tied to DNA found on Woodward’s jeans, and composite sketch drawn in Smith’s murder closely resembled Sullivan at the time.
Linda Taylor, 23, went missing in 1979, and a tip led police to Sullivan. He denied knowing Taylor at the time, then admitting to going on a date with her. Soon after, Sullivan fled the state. Taylor’s body has not been found.
On Monday, Nevada’s attorney general asked the court to deny Sullivan bail before his trial. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.