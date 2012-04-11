Charles Manson Denied Parole

CHEAT SHEET
Mass murderer Charles Manson was denied parole for the 12th time Wednesday, and he did not bother to attend the parole hearing, even though it could be the 77-year-old’s last chance for a hearing. In 1969, he directed his followers to murder seven people, including actress Sharon Tate—whose sister said that she planned to attend Wednesday’s hearing. Manson was convicted and sentenced to death in 1971, but in 1977, his sentence was commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole, and Manson remains eligible for parole hearings every five years.