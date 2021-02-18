Suspect in Death of Nicki Minaj’s Father Arrested on Hit-and-Run Charges
PULL OVER, PERP
Charles Polevich, 70, was arrested Wednesday, days after he allegedly hit Nicki Minaj’s father with his car and fled the scene. Robert Maraj, Minaj’s 64-year-old father, was injured in the crash Friday on Long Island and declared dead on Saturday. “[Polevich] was absolutely aware of what happened,” Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said during a press conference. “He got out of the car, and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man.” Polevich, who maintains residences in Long Island and in Guam, is being charged with tampering with evidence and leaving the scene. Police say he hid his vehicle once he got home. “I’m very, very, very happy about the arrest,” Minaj’s mother told Newsday on Wednesday.