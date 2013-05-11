Charles Ramsey, Lonely Island Spring Break, Psy & More Viral Videos

10. Police Helicopter Shootout Looks Like Video Game

This shocking video is real, not just a screengrab from Call of Duty. The footage, taken in May 2012 but only recently made public, shows a Brazilian police chopper chasing after—and shooting wildly at—the fleeing car of drug lord Marcio “Mathematician” Pereira.

9. Bad Lip Reading: ‘Walking Dead’

You won’t believe what these zombies are really saying, as the good folks at Bad Lip Reading serve up another hilarious interpretation.

8. Angry Student Takes Teacher to Task

“You gotta take this job serious; this is the future of this nation,” said Texas high school student Jeff Bliss in this awesome, impassioned rant against his allegedly ineffective and indifferent teacher. “You want a kid to change and start doing better?” he asked. ‘You gotta touch his frickin’ heart.”

7. Psy Likes Being Called Music Herpes

After Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong called Psy the “herpes of music,” the K-pop star responded, “I think it’s really cool, and I appreciate that.” Was something lost in translation?

6. Incredible Bangladesh Rubble Rescue

She’s alive! More than two weeks after the garment factory collapse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, that claimed more than 1,000 lives, a survivor was pulled from the wreckage.

5. New Lonely Island Vid With Zach Galifianakis

It’s been a tough few weeks, so liven up your day with the latest hype comedy track from The Lonely Island, called “Spring Break Anthem.” Just in time for summer.

4. Charles Ramsey’s Epic 911 Call

How many emergency calls start with “Hey, bro”? It doesn’t matter, because Charles Ramsey’s did. Listen to the Cleveland hero’s profanity-laden call to police after he helped rescue a kidnapped Amanda Berry.

3. ‘Ender’s Game’ Trailer Released

Prepare yourselves: the buggers are coming. After generating buzz through an 8-second teaser released earlier this week, Summit has dropped the first full-length trailer for the epic adventure film, based on the novel of the same name.

2. Arias Guilty of First-Degree Murder

The scandalous trial that captivated the country with sordid tales of sex and violence came to a close Wednesday with a gasp, literally. As the clerk read the guilty verdict, the now-convicted killer retained her composure, pausing slightly and then stoically holding back tears.

1. Gas Station Karaoke Legends

Pumping gas will never be the same—not after this falsetto-wielding, Bon Jovi-crooning, average-dude-turned-superstar dominated a recent episode of “Pumpcast News.” And when his wife starts rocking out to the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” watch out!