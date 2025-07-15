Charlie Kirk Reverses Course and Vows to Talk Epstein More

Well, that didn’t last long. MAGA podcaster Charlie Kirk vowed on Tuesday to continue talking about the Jeffrey Epstein saga—one day after saying he would lay off “for the time being.”

Kirk disparaged multiple media outlets during Tuesday’s The Charlie Kirk Show for reporting on his Monday comments, accusing them of not including his full comments that indicated his “pause” was temporary. (The Daily Beast, which Kirk looped into a graphic of headlines, did include his full quote.)

“Today we’re going to cover it for nearly a full hour,” Kirk assured listeners, saying that “the media went out of its way” to twist his words about moving on from the story: “Never was that ever said, nor is that the truth.”

Kirk roiled the MAGA base on Monday when he said he would stop talking about the Epstein saga for now, instead putting his trust in the likes of Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

“Honestly, I’m done talking about Epstein for the time being,” he said Monday. “I’m gonna trust my friends in the administration, I’m gonna trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done, solve it, ball’s in their hands.”

His comments came after CNN reported that Trump called Kirk to express his support for Bondi, who was ridiculed during Kirk’s Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida over the Justice Department’s memo from earlier this month debunking various Epstein conspiracy theories.

President Donald Trump has urged his MAGA base to stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein—but he can't remain silent. MEHMET ESER/Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP

Kirk said on Tuesday he simply meant he wanted to discuss other topics, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and hostilities toward ICE agents, after talking about Epstein extensively during the summit.

“So, what I want to make an addendum to what was said yesterday is, we’re going to keep on talking about it,” he said. “When I said, ‘for that time being,’ I was talking yesterday, I was telling the audience, ‘Guys, I got a whole deck of stories I gotta cover here.”

Kirk’s comments came after some members of the MAGA sphere split on whether they’ll keep addressing the Epstein files.

MAGA firebrand Candace Owens said on her show on Monday she’d be “the very last person that will stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein,” while Bondi told reporters asking about the case during a drug-related event on Tuesday that she would not address them at the venue.