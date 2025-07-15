Candace Owens to MAGA: Trump Thinks You’re ‘Stupid’

Right-wing firebrand Candace Owens flamed Donald Trump’s treatment of his MAGA base, accusing him of thinking they are “stupid” enough to move on from the Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy.

Owens pointed to Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would send weapons to NATO allies to support Ukraine in its war with Russia. The podcaster claimed Trump was “gaslighting the public” by pushing war over future Epstein revelations.

“It seems like you think your base is stupid,” Owens said. “That’s how I feel. I feel like Trump thinks his base is stupid, or, again, because I don’t think he’s pressing send on these messages, the people around him think that Trump is stupid.”

Owens said she believed Trump was surrounded by “Never Trump” people, or conservatives who’ve vowed to never support the president, who had convinced him to prioritize the support for Ukraine over stories dealing with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Operation: Just Give Them More War. Yeah, war as a distraction,” Owens claimed. “Never mind! We can’t talk about Epstein because guys, guess what? Look at this headline: Trump announces an aggressive, or Trump is to announce an aggressive Ukraine weapons plan. Yeah, he already indicated that in that same press conference that there’s just going to be more weapons sent to Ukraine, they’re going to attack Russia.”

The White House did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

President Trump has tried to quell his MAGA base's anger over Jeffrey Epstein with force. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty

Owens’ anger reflects the MAGA sphere’s continued fury over the Trump administration’s affirmation earlier this month that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 and that no Epstein “client list” exists. Multiple right-wing conservatives have accused the administration of an ongoing cover-up, while some have even speculated whether Trump himself is named in government files.

Trump ordered his base to tamp down its Epstein speculation in a lengthy Truth Social post over the weekend, accusing Democratic administrations of compiling files on the late sex offender. (Epstein was arrested and died during Trump’s first term.)

“We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening,” he said. “We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein."

Owens ripped Trump’s “rambling” post apart, saying it sounded like “if you put into a ChatGPT prompt, like, ‘sound like Donald Trump tweeting something about Jeffrey Epstein didn’t do it,’ that’s what it would like. It would spit that back out at you.”

The podcaster also broke from other MAGA soldiers, like Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, and said she would not stop talking about the Epstein case, regardless of what Trump said.