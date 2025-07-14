Megyn Kelly Admits Trump May Have ‘Blessed’ Epstein Cover-Up

Donald Trump-loyalist Megyn Kelly said he may have “blessed” a cover-up of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, in a shocking admission that stands against her previous comments about the president.

Maybe “there is something there and it’s being covered up and the president blessed it,” Kelly said on her daily podcast, making guest Ben Shapiro’s eyes widen and eyebrows raise. Though she was quick to immediately note, “I didn’t say there’s a child sex ring that he’s actively covering up.” Perhaps he “blessed” a cover-up out of the goodness of his heart, Kelly posited.

“It would have some names. Those men would have to defend themselves,” Kelly continued. “Maybe the administration doesn’t think it’s a fair position to put them in. Maybe there are questions about the accusers. Maybe there are half-hearted allegations in there that, you know, normally a DOJ would not put out.” She added, “There could be a middle ground” that doesn’t suggest Trump himself is linked to Epstein’s crimes.

Or, she explains another theory, “Some have speculated that the Biden DOJ may have left the Epstein files in such a manner that it leads directly with an arrow toward Donald Trump, just as a middle finger toward Trump. Not that he did anything whatsoever,” she clarified again, but because “they’re b-----ds and they knew he was coming in and they knew his people were interested in this story.”

Kelly continued to blame Attorney General Pam Bondi for the worst of it on Monday, after she previously declared that Bondi’s days as Trump’s AG are “numbered”. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kelly racking her brain to make sense of the miscommunication from Trump’s administration about the Epstein case is just the latest symptom of the internal MAGA fallout over its handling. She continued to blame Attorney General Pam Bondi for the worst of it on Monday, after previously declaring that Bondi’s days as Trump’s AG are “numbered”.