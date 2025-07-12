Megyn Kelly Riles MAGA Crowds Over Bondi’s ‘Epstein List’

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly is keeping the heat on Attorney General Pam Bondi as MAGA calls for her head in the dustup over the infamous “Epstein files.”

Bondi has found herself in the eye of a gathering MAGA firestorm after the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI revealed earlier this week they’d found no evidence that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s long-rumoured “client list”—a pet conspiracy theory among the president’s supporters—actually exists. Bondi had said in February that the list was “sitting on my desk right now” awaiting review.

“Let me just ask you, make some noise if you care about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal,” she said at a Turning Point USA event in Tampa, Florida, prompting a wave of cheers from the audience.

Host Charlie Kirk then doubled down on Kelly’s appeal, calling for the crowd to “raise your hand if it matters a lot to you” before commenting, “So, every hand of 7,000 people.”

Megyn Kelly used her appearance at a MAGA rally in Tampa, Florida to tear into Attorney General Pam Bondi. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kelly was met with cheers again after mentioning Bondi’s name, quipping in response to a heckler: “Incompetence, yes!”

The DOJ’s findings have sent shockwaves through President Donald Trump’s support base given his repeated pledges on the campaign trail to publicly release previously unknown details of crimes that have long provided fodder for far-right conspiracy theorists.

Bondi locked horns with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino at the White House on Wednesday, where Bongino took her to task for overpromising and underdelivering on the Epstein files. Bongino failed to show up to work on Friday and had threatened to quit over the row. “It’s me or her,” Bongino said, according to Axios. “She goes or I go.”

Addressing Bondi’s role in the furor on Friday, Kelly didn’t hold back. “She has never missed an opportunity to go on television and dangle sweet nothings that might be coming your way, try to lead you to believe that she’s got it,” the right-wing pundit said.

FBI Deputy Director sparred with Bondi at the White House on Thursday and has threatened to resign over the fallout over the DOJ's handling of the "Epstein files." Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon

“It’s on her desk. It’s coming tomorrow, you’re going to see something on Epstein,” she added. “So you either believe that Pam Bondi was telling the truth then, or that she’s telling the truth now. But both cannot be true.”