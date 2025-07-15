MTG Reveals Depth of MAGA Fury Over Epstein Files

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the Trump administration’s mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein files has crossed a “red line” for even staunch MAGA supporters like herself.

Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju on Monday, the Georgia congresswoman admitted the conservative blowback over the FBI and DOJ backflips on Epstein’s alleged “client list” had been “pretty big”.

“I have to be honest,” Greene said. “It’s just a red line that it crosses for many people: Jeffrey Epstein is literally the most well-known, convicted pedophile in modern-day history. This is something that’s been talked about by many people serving in the administration, myself and many others on the right and the left, of there needing to be transparency of the rich and powerful elites that were in his circle while he was just one of the worst serial abusers of young women.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene said the blowback against the decision not to release the Epstein files was "pretty big." Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But Donald Trump has turned nuclear at any mention of his former associate, throwing his support behind Attorney General Pam Bondi, as she tries to shut down the Epstein controversy.

Bondi told Fox News in February she was reviewing the client list of the convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

But earlier this month, the FBI and Justice Department released a memo confirming that Epstein’s death was by his own hand and that their investigation found no list of his clients existed. That finding has been questioned by many, especially in conservative quarters.

This week, Bondi has been in the firing line of a series of high-profile conservatives. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly posted on X, “I’m sure it’s a relief for Pam Bondi to hear the president is still in her corner. Unfortunately, huge swaths of the party are not. She repeatedly misled on Epstein.”

The Trumps partying with Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino had threatened to resign after clashing with Bondi over how she handled the Epstein case. Prior to being appointed to his FBI role, Bongino had spread conspiracy theories about Epstein being murdered and his list of powerful clients.

On the weekend, Trump posted on Truth Social, “We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

Despite the president’s claims, Greene said the Epstein issue has been “very serious” for the Trump administration and frustrated conservatives were “speaking out” about it online.

“A lot of people in MAGA, they really want to know more information about the people that were involved with Jeffrey Epstein,” Greene said. “And is there a blackmail list? And there’s nothing wrong with people continuing to ask that.”

The Republican backed up her stance on her X account on Monday: “The line is drawn with anyone who abuses children and vulnerable innocent people. When George Santos is going to prison for 7 years but Epstein only served 13 months, our justice system is CORRUPT!!!”

Rep. Warren Davidson, the Ohio Republican, appeared on CNN on Monday to argue that Epstein had not been acting alone. Davidson, who is the chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions, said he wanted prosecutions over the Epstein case.

Davidson said, “We‘ve got a long history of things that are public about Jeffrey Epstein and frankly, Ghislaine Maxwell is not in jail for nothing, right? I mean, she was doing some illegal activity and she‘s in prison for it.”

He continued, “So I think, look, we should have transparency and we should have accountability. And whomever is prosecuted, if you trafficked children, if you were a client of people who were trafficking children, you need to go to jail.”