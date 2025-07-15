Van Jones: Only ‘Weapons-Grade’ Stupid Believe There Are No Epstein Files

CNN political commentator Van Jones thinks only a certain type of person would buy the Trump administration’s narrative that there are no files related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Jones blasted President Donald Trump and his administration Monday for “lying” to MAGA about the Epstein files that they hyped up for months but ultimately failed to deliver.

“You would have to be weapons-grade stupid to believe that there’s nothing here,” Jones remarked on Erin Burnett OutFront. “MAGA, you’ve been took, you’ve been hoodwinked, you’ve been had.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi effectively closed the case on the disgraced financier last week, with a joint Justice Department and FBI memo concluding that Epstein did not keep a “client list” and was not murdered. Trump officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, had pushed Epstein conspiracy theories before the massive about-face.

In February, Bondi told Fox News that Epstein files were “sitting” on her desk—a claim she was forced to walk back last week.

“Either they were lying the whole time, saying they had all the goods on all these rich people, or they’re lying now, and covering it up,” Jones said. “Either way, if I were in MAGA, I might think to myself, ‘What else are they being dishonest about?’ Somebody’s tricking somebody.”

“They could say, ‘Listen, we have the stuff, we’re concerned about reputational damage, and we’re going to be prudent,’” he added. “[But] they’re saying, ‘There’s nothing here.”

Even Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton acknowledged that “no one believes that.”

“A lot of Republicans who are saying, ‘No, we want transparency here,’ I think are 100 percent correct,” he said. “Who were the individuals that were partaking in harming young women who are now survivors, and many of the young women have stated that there are other men out there. Why aren’t we looking into this?”

Burnett noted that even Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, was advocating for “more transparency” from the administration in the Epstein scandal.

Over the weekend, Lara suggested that “there will probably be more coming” in the Epstein files controversy.