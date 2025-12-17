Charlie Kirk Suspect Secretly Bragged to Friends About Shooting

Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer reportedly discussed the shooting of the conservative activist a little over an hour after the incident as he casually swapped Wordle scores, according to an in-depth investigation by The Washington Post.

Tyler Robinson, 22, has yet to enter a plea on seven charges, including aggravated murder, related to the Sept. 10 slaying of Kirk.

Tyler Robinson appeared in court earlier this month as the judge debated media access to his hearings. Pool/Getty Images

With prosecutors planning to seek the death penalty, a detailed reconstruction of Robinson’s life by the Post shows how it appeared ordinary and mundane right up to the moment authorities say he climbed onto a roof with a high-powered rifle at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Fifty-five minutes before prosecutors say he shot Kirk, Robinson was bragging to a friend about his Wordle score, the newspaper reports.

Having already driven three hours and 260 miles from his home in Washington, Utah, to Orem, at 11:28 a.m., Robinson sent a friend his Wordle result—“pouty” in three tries, the Post reports.

Then, prosecutors allege, Robinson walked onto campus and fired one fatal shot at Kirk, 31, as he fielded questions at a Turning Point USA event.

About 80 minutes after the gunfire, the 22-year-old was back in that same chat, the Post reports, prodding for updates and relaying that Kirk was “reported dead” and that the video “looks BAD.”

Later, prosecutors say Robinson sent his roommate a message that sounded like an explanation for the target: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” according to charging documents cited by the Post.

The Post’s reporting also digs into the darker, more specific threads that friends say were there all along—especially around guns and contempt for government.

One regular at card game nights hosted by Robinson told the paper: “He loved his guns, he loved his beer, he hated the government.”

Kirk answering questions from the audience in Orem, Utah, moments before he was shot dead. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Others remembered him “nerding out” on weapon facts, mentioning a long-range shot, and practicing on public lands near the Arizona border.

In the same circles, friends recalled a reflexive, profanity-laced cynicism toward the GOP and Democratic Party—a “f--- both of them” posture—along with barroom-style jokes that now read like warning flares.

“A few times, when he was drunk,” one friend told the Post, Robinson would joke that a right-wing politician was going to “catch a bullet one day or something like that.” Nobody in the group treated it as anything more than an ugly punchline at the time, the paper reports.

Robinson’s gun affinity was visible on family social media. His mother posted a photo of him posing with an M2 Browning .50-caliber machine gun, alongside other weapon imagery. Facebook

The trail investigators are working from is messy. Authorities have said ammunition linked to Robinson was etched with gamer memes and an anti-fascist taunt—“Hey Fascist! Catch!”—plus an arrow sequence friends told the Post resembled a code from the game “Helldivers 2.”

Investigators have also publicly described no evidence tying Robinson to organized left-wing groups, despite loud claims from Trump allies after the killing—facts that complicated early claims that he fit a neat ideological box.