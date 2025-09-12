Charlie Kirk Suspect’s Grandma Says Family Is All MAGA

Tyler Robinson, 22, the man arrested in connection with the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, comes from a MAGA family, his grandmother has revealed.

Although MAGA figureheads have been quick to point fingers at the left for Kirk’s death, Tyler’s grandmother, Debbie Robinson, 69, insisted that they come from a family of Trump supporters.

She spoke with Daily Mail on Friday after news of Robinson’s arrest broke. “My son, his dad, is a Republican for Trump,” Debbie told the outlet. “Most of my family members are Republican. I don’t know any single one who’s a Democrat.”

According to the outlet, Robinson’s father, Matt, 48, was the one to turn Tyler into the authorities after he confessed to the grisly crime. Debbie has not been able to get in touch with her son since news of her grandson’s arrest went public.

Tyler Robinson with his family, including his mother Amber and his father Mark, on a vacation Facebook

“I’m just so confused,” Debbie said of her grandson’s arrest. “[Tyler] is the shyest person,” she said. “He has never, ever spoke politics to me at all.”

She insisted that Robinson had “has never, ever gotten in trouble in his life.”

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced that, after a days-long manhunt, a suspect had been taken into custody after Kirk, 31, was shot dead during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Kirk’s death is assumed to have been a political assassination, as he was a prominent MAGA activist.

According to public records, Robinson’s parents are both registered Republicans. His mother, Amber Robinson, 44, is a licensed social worker. His father, Matt Robinson, runs a business installing kitchen countertops, cabinets, and stone surfaces in their home city of Washington, Utah. Both of them have held hunting licenses. A Facebook post made by Amber Robinson describes one of Tyler’s brothers as a “gun toting, cowboy loving, brilliant kid.”

Facebook post of the brother of Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter in the death of Charlie Kirk, from their mother, Amber Robinson Facebook

Tyler Robinson has previously registered as a nonpartisan voter, but according to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, he had “become more political in recent years.” Cox added that Robinson had told a family member he disliked Kirk and mentioned that Kirk was coming to Utah Valley University.

Cox shared that Robinson’s roommate had handed in incriminating Discord messages in which Tyler stated specifics about bullet engravings and details about a rifle in a hidden location. Discord, however, released a statement saying Robinson did not plan the attack on their platform or promote violence.

“These were communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere,” Jud Hoffman, vice president of trust and safety at Discord, said in the statement.

Tyler Robinson and his mother, Amber Robinson Amber Jones Robinson/Facebook

Before Robinson’s arrest, the police captured and subsequently released two previous suspects.