Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Identified as Tyler Robinson, 22: Report

The person arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, according to reports.

Law enforcement sources described Robinson as a Utah local, according to the New York Post and NBC News. President Donald Trump announced Friday morning that a suspect has been taken into custody following the killing of Kirk, 31, at Utah Valley University.

Trump did not name the suspect when he revealed news of the arrest on Fox & Friends. “I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said.

Trump said his information was preliminary, but claimed that a minister communicated with the suspect’s father, which in turn led to the suspect being handed to authorities.

“I hope he gets the death penalty,” Trump added.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the suspect’s identity. According to public information, Robinson’s mother, Amber Robinson, 44, is a licensed social worker who works for Intermountain Support Coordination Services, a company contracted by the state of Utah to provide services to people with disabilities.

His father Matt, 48, runs a business installing kitchen countertops, cabinets and stone surfaces in their hometown of Washington, Utah.

A law enforcement source told The New York Times that the man who is currently in custody was detained near St. George, Utah, close to Zion National Park, roughly 250 miles southwest of the university campus where Kirk was killed.

Officials involved in the investigation into the shooting of Kirk, the co-founder of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, are due to give a news conference on Friday morning.

The Daily Beast/Google Earth

Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem—he was shot dead by a sniper as he spoke on the campus. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

News of the suspect’s arrest comes as FBI Director Kash Patel has come under intense scrutiny over his handling of the killing. Patel declared that a suspect had been arrested on Wednesday shortly after the attack, only to say that the person had been released under two hours later.

A second person was also taken into custody before being released.