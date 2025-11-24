Charlie Kirk’s Widow Reveals What Vance Said During Intimate Onstage Hug

Erika Kirk has finally shared what JD Vance whispered in her ear during a particularly intimate hug at an October ceremony honoring her dead husband.

Erika, the widow of slain Turning Point USA founder and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, told Megyn Kelly in a public interview in Arizona on Saturday what the vice president said to her during an exceptionally touchy onstage embrace.

“My love language is touch, if you will… So I will give you a play-by-play,“ Erika told Kelly. ”They just played the emotional video. I’m walking over, he’s walking over. I’m starting to cry. He says, ‘[Charlie is] so proud of you.’ And I say, ‘God bless you,’ and I touch the back of his head.”

Erika Kirk and Vice President JD Vance shared an intimate hug during an October ceremony honoring Kirk's slain husband, Charlie. Brad Vest/Brad Vest/Getty Images

“Anyone whom I have hugged that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you,’” Erika explained.

“They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!” Kelly responded, to which Erika replied, “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that.”

The curious moment, which happened on October 29 during a Turning Point USA memorial ceremony for Kirk at the University of Mississippi, occurred after Erika introduced Vance to the stage, whom she said had “a little bit of Charlie in him.”

“No one will ever replace my husband,” Erika said. “But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD—in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

The hug fueled rumors of a rift in the vice president’s marriage to second lady Usha Vance. After Erika’s introduction, Vance exacerbated the rumors by expressing his hope to see his wife, who is Hindu, convert to Catholicism.

“As I’ve told her, and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yes, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” Vance said at the Turning Point USA event.

On Wednesday, Usha visited a Marine Corps facility in North Carolina sans her wedding ring, sparking speculation about the state of her relationship with the vice president.

However, a spokesperson for Usha told People that the second lady is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”