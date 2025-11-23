Usha Vance Speaks Out After Being Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Second Lady Usha Vance has responded after photos of her without her wedding ring taken at a recent public appearance caused a stir online.

The 39-year-old visited Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps facility in North Carolina, alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday, and was photographed without a ring on her left hand.

The photos quickly circulated online, causing many to wonder if rumors of trouble in her marriage to Vice President JD Vance were true—while others used the opportunity to make a joke about Vance sleeping on the couch.

In response to the speculation, a spokesperson for Vance told People that Usha is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Speculation about the Vances’ marriage has dogged the couple for months, with people pointing to images of the vice president embracing Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika as proof of trouble in the relationship.

At a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, Oct. 29, Erika introduced Vance to the crowd in a moment that quickly went viral.

“No one will ever replace my husband,” Erika said of her late husband, who was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking on a college campus in Utah. “But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD—in Vice President JD Vance," she continued. “I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

The vice president's tender embrace with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk quickly raised eyebrows, as did his comments about wishing his wife would convert to Catholicism. Brad Vest/Getty Images

Vance himself added fuel to the fire by giving a speech in which he expressed a desire to see his wife, who is Hindu, convert to Catholicism, which he had previously converted to in 2019.

“As I’ve told her, and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yes, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he told attendees at a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi last month.

The Vances have endured increased speculation about their marriage in recent months. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images