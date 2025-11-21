Dems Dunk on ‘Couch Sleeping’ Vance After Usha Seen Without Ring

J.D. Vance hasn’t heard the end of the couch sex jokes.

Democrats—the official X account of the party—revived the meme Friday afternoon after Second Lady Usha Vance was photographed without her wedding ring during an event at Camp Lejeune with First Lady Melania Trump earlier in the week.

Responding to the photos, the account tweeted, “Is JD sleeping on the couch?” referencing the 2024 viral but fake rumor that the vice president once wrote about having sex with a couch.

Is JD sleeping on the couch? https://t.co/w26I6osJ0r — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 21, 2025

The Second Lady, 39, visited the Marine Corps training facility with First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday to speak to military members and their families. Eagle-eyed X users quickly noticed that Vance arrived ring-free.

Images of the Second Lady arriving at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday clearly show her without a wedding ring. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Vances have long been plagued by rumors of marital woes, which ramped up in October after the vice president made a nebulous comment about his and his wife’s religious differences.

“Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that,” said Vance, 41, during a Turning Point USA event at Ole Miss on October 29. “I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

Usha Vance is the first Second Lady of Hindu faith, and the first of Indian descent. JD Vance was raised Evangelical and converted to Catholicism in 2019.

Vance also said that both he and his wife considered themselves “agnostic or atheist” when they met, but had since come to an “arrangement” to raise their three children as Christians.

The couple met as first-year students at Yale Law School in 2010, and married in 2014. They share sons Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5, and daughter Mirabel, 3.

The Second Lady raised eyebrows by not wearing her wedding ring—which her spokesperson told a MAGA-friendly outlet was because she is a busy mom of three young children. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

At the same event, Vance also made waves for an unexpectedly intimate hug with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk.

Erika Kirk later said on Jesse Watters Primetime that the Vances had been a “blessing” after her husband’s death.

Erika Kirk, seen here in a now-viral embrace with the Vice President, told Jesse Watters Primetime that the Vances were "the most incredible people. Incredible. With such genuine love." Brad Vest/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the couch-sex meme has long been a favorite meme of social media-savvy Democratic politicians.

In October, California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled Vance by posting a lengthy AI-generated video that appeared to depict the Vice President defending his love of couches.

Vance has occasionally attempted to join in on the joke. During a July 2024 campaign stop, the former senator quipped, “I’d call [Usha] up here to come and speak, but then I think I’d have to sleep on the couch tonight.”