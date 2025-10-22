MSNBC host Jen Psaki has listed all the ways JD Vance is “scarier” than Donald Trump.

Psaki, who was White House press secretary under President Joe Biden, called out Vance on the hit podcast, I’ve Had It, during a Tuesday episode titled “Devil Wears MAGA”.

The host of The Briefing With Jen Psaki said that Vance “wants to be president more than anything else.”

“He’s willing to do anything to get there,” Psaki said of the 41-year-old’s political ambitions, before noting “he’s scarier in certain ways” than Trump, 79.

Jen Psaki on the I've Had It podcast with hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan. screen grab

“He’s young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he is a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him,” Psaki said.

Hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, who achieved fame on Bravo series Sweet Home Alabama, labeled Vance as the “smokey eye sociopath” on their podcast, referring to Vance’s apparent penchant for eyeliner.

Welch suggested to Psaki that “biology is going to catch up with Trump” and that Vance had no “rizz,” a slang term for charisma, which may impede his succession plan.

“JD Vance is... in some ways good-ish on paper if you like what he believes in. But I don’t know that he can take the whole [MAGA] movement with him. He’s got no rizz, right?,” Psaski added, agreeing with Welch. “And he’s just a little odd... Trump’s odd in a different way. So I’m skeptical of that.”

Psaki also referenced Vance’s wife, Usha, who met her husband while attending Yale Law School.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife,” Psaki said. “Like, are you okay? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance (L) sits with his wife Usha Vance prior to a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Vance’s office for comment.

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung shared a clip of Psaki discussing Vance and his wife, referring to the host as “Psuki” in his X post.

“Jen Psuki must be transferring her own personal issues onto others,” Cheung wrote, saying she is “a dumba-- who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things. Circle back on that, moron.”

During the podcast, Psaki also called Vance “the little Manchurian candidate,” a reference to a politician being used as a puppet by an enemy power. The term comes from the plot of a political thriller released in 1959 and later turned into a movie.

Jen Psaki on the I've Had It podcast. screen grab

The MSNBC host also claimed the Trump administration was attempting to “manipulate” elections by ordering troops into city streets and electoral redistricting ahead of next year’s midterms.

“This is all about making it harder to participate in the process, making it harder for Democrats and for people who want to support these candidates and even just people who want to check on the power of Trump to participate,” Psaki said.

She noted Trump was “taking the military underneath his wing” and attempting to control media access to the government.