After vowing that her husband’s mission will continue, the widow of Charlie Kirk has made a major fundraising push following the right-wing political activist’s assassination.

It comes as the reverberations to the shocking, fatal shooting of the 31-year-old pro-MAGA firebrand on September 10 continue throughout the U.S. and around the world.

Some American leaders, both Republicans and Democrats, have called for unity and an end to political violence in the wake of his tragic death in Utah last week. Others have used the assassination as a rallying cry.

On Sunday alone, a blitz of fundraising texts went out under Erika Kirk’s name for both the organization co-founded by Kirk, Turning Point USA, which organizes and trains young conservatives, as well as its political advocacy arm, Turning Point Action.

“I refuse to let the movement Charlie built die. It will only grow stronger, bolder, louder,” read one text received just after 5 pm ET.

The top of the Turning Point Action fundraising page sent out by text with a message from Charlie Kirk's widow Erika on Sunday. Turning Point Action

It linked to a fundraising page for Turning Point Action, which included a video of Erika Kirk’s tearful first public remarks about her husband’s death on Friday.

The video appeared on the webpage under the line, “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.” It also included a brief note written in her name.

“The evildoers who took Charlie’s life? They have NO idea what they have done,” the page read. “If they thought my husband’s mission was powerful before... They have NO idea what they have just UNLEASHED.”

“Charlie always said ‘Never surrender.’ The movement my husband built will not die,” it continued.

The fundraising page note also stated: “If YOU refuse to let Charlie’s vision die, join me in making Turning Point USA the biggest thing that this nation has ever seen” and is signed by Erika Kirk with an image of the couple together.

Founder and executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk, pictured at the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023, was shot and killed at his event on September 10. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donors can opt to give any amount, but the suggestions range from $25 to $100,000, with a one-time option or as a monthly contribution.

However, the flurry of fundraising texts sent under the name of Kirk’s widow did not stop there. Another read “They lit a fire in this wife. I won’t let Charlie’s mission die & my cries will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

That fundraising text linked to a similar donation page as the other one, with the same note and video from Erika Kirk, but it was for Turning Point USA, rather than Turning Point Action.

A third text, just hours later, used identical messaging as the earlier one, but it also linked to the Turning Point USA version of the fundraising page.

Apart from fundraising efforts, interest in the organization Turning Point USA has also flooded in following Kirk’s death.

People paying their respects have left items at a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the headquarters of Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

According to the organization, Turning Point USA received more than 32,000 inquiries about starting new campus chapters in just 48 hours. The organization currently has around 3,500 high school and official college chapters, showing just how massive the surge and interest have been in response to his tragic death.

It all comes as Kirk’s supporters have held a series of memorials to remember the late activist and father of two young children. Mourners have held a series of candlelight vigils and prayer groups across the U.S.

People wait in line prior to a prayer vigil for political activist Charlie Kirk outside the Kennedy Center on September 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images

On Sunday, close allies and supporters held a prayer vigil at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. to remember Kirk. It was attended by members of the Trump administration, including HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Vice President JD Vance, who traveled with Kirk’s casket from Utah back to Arizona last Thursday, will host The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday and pay tribute to his friend.