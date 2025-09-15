Keystone Kash Cornered on His Charlie Kirk Assassination Post

FBI Director Kash Patel took a combative approach on Monday when grilled about the firestorm of criticism he’s faced over his social media activity in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Hours after Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Patel wrote on X that the “subject for the horrific shooting… is now in custody,” before posting again less than two hours later to say the “subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement.” The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was not arrested until Thursday evening.

“Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure,” Patel said during an appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday morning. “But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not.”

“I was telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing [it],” Patel added. “And I’m continuing to do that, and I challenge anyone out there to find a director that has been more transparent and more willing to work the media on high-profile cases, or any case the FBI is handling than we have been under my leadership.”