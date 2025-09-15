Keystone Kash on Thin Ice as Insiders Plot His Swift Exit

A new leading figure at the FBI could spell trouble for under-fire Director Kash Patel following his bungled response to the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, once President Donald Trump’s original choice to lead the FBI, will be sworn in Monday as co-deputy director of the bureau, sharing duties with fellow MAGA loyalist Dan Bongino.

There is speculation that the unprecedented creation of a co-deputy director role for Bailey is part of a broader plan to have him eventually replace Patel, multiple unnamed sources told Fox News.

Andrew Bailey insists there are no plans for him to soon replace FBI Director Kash Patel. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The White House is said to be unhappy with Patel’s performance, especially in the wake of the investigation into Kirk’s shooting in Utah on September 10.

One person familiar with the matter told the pro-Trump network that the White House, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and her deputy, Todd Blanche, have “no confidence” in Patel’s ability to lead the FBI. “Pam, in particular, cannot stand him. Blanche, either,” the source said.

Kash Patel bizarrely told the slain Charlie Kirk "I’ll see you in Valhalla" during a September 12 press conference in Utah. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

As noted by Fox News, the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 means that Bailey, who starts at the FBI on Monday, will be able to take over as the bureau’s director should the opportunity arise, once he has worked there for at least 90 days.

Patel has come under intense scrutiny over his handling of the investigation into Kirk’s killing, with the suspect only detained after two days when a family member turned him in.

He was also criticized for visiting the scene of the crime in Utah, an almost unheard-of move for an FBI director, for not speaking at a press conference the day after the attack, and for posting on social media that officials had apprehended “the subject of the shooting,” only to walk it back hours later and declare that the individual had nothing to do with the attack.

“Total amateur hour,” one federal official told Fox News about Patel’s misleading X posts.

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo was among those suggesting Patel is not the right man for the job shortly after the search for 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson ended.

“He performed terribly in the last few days, and it’s not clear whether he has the operational expertise to investigate, infiltrate, and disrupt the violent movements—of whatever ideology—that threaten the peace in the United States,” Rufo posted.

An unnamed source told Fox News that rather than face the humiliation of being fired, Patel could instead be shifted into another role within the Trump administration.

“He’ll get Billy Long-ed,” the source said, referencing how the former Internal Revenue Service commissioner was nominated to become the U.S. ambassador to Iceland after less than two months in his previous role.

In a statement to Fox News, Bailey dismissed the suggestion that he is being brought into the FBI to replace Patel as “simply false.”

Bondi and Blanche issued a joint statement saying they “fully support” Patel’s leadership. “Any suggestion to the contrary does not reflect the reality of our strong working relationship and shared commitment to protecting the American people,” they added.

Kash Patel and Pam Bondi have already sparred over the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung also defended Patel, saying, “Anyone who doubts his resolve and dedication—especially when Charlie was such a close friend to him—is simply using this extremely sad moment in a disgusting act of political gamesmanship.”