Trump Boots IRS Boss After Shortest-Ever Tenure

President Donald Trump has removed Billy Long as head of the Internal Revenue Service less than two months after he was confirmed for the role.

Long, a former Republican congressman from Missouri with no experience in tax administration, managed to make significant missteps during his brief time as IRS chief, including announcing that filing season would start late next year. (The IRS later said this announcement was premature.)

Long also managed to butt heads with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reportedly remarking to colleagues that he had to seek permission from Bessent for everything he did. Bessent will now oversee the IRS as acting commissioner.

Former hedge fund manager and Secretary of the Treasury will now oversee the IRS. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Having been confirmed on June 16, Long’s removal less than two months later makes him the Internal Revenue Service Commissioner with the shortest tenure since the role was established in 1862.

Long announced in a Friday post on X that he had been appointed as the United States Ambassador to Iceland.

“It is a[n] honor to serve my friend President Trump and I am excited to take on my new role as the ambassador to Iceland,” the post read.

”I am thrilled to answer his call to service and deeply committed to advancing his bold agenda," he added. “Exciting times ahead!”

“It is a honor to serve my friend President Trump and I am excited to take on my new role as the ambassador to Iceland. I am thrilled to answer his call to service and deeply committed to advancing his bold agenda. Exciting times ahead!” - Billy Long — Billy Long (@auctnr1) August 8, 2025

Long followed his announcement with a clunkily worded joke about Dean Cain’s recent attempt at an ICE recruitment drive, which included the revelation that the former Lois & Clark actor was planning to become an ICE agent himself.

“I saw where Former Superman actor Dean Cain says he’s joining ICE so I got all fired up and thought I’d do the same,” Long wrote.

”So I called @realDonaldTrump last night and told him I wanted to join ICE and I guess he thought I said Iceland? Oh well.”

John Koskinen, who served as IRS commissioner during the Obama and first Trump administrations, said of the news, “It has to be a new American record for the shortest I.R.S. tenure in history.”