Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, addressed the public Friday for the first time since her husband’s assassination, and revealed what he would have focused on had he ever run for president—a position that Donald Trump believes Kirk could have easily held.

Erika—who has two children, ages 3 and 1, with the late Turning Point USA founder—said his mission in government would have been what it long was: family.

Erika Kirk gave her first public remarks on Friday night after the arrest of the suspect in her husband's killing. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“Privately, he told me that if he ever ran for office, his top priority would be to revive the American family,” Erika said from the studio where her husband filmed his show. “That was his priority.”

While standing behind a lectern that read, “May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving savior,” Erika said her husband was now “on a work trip from Jesus” and that he wears “the glorious crown of a martyr.”

Erika’s remarks came less than 24 hours after the arrest of alleged killer Tyler Robinson, 22, who authorities have said acted alone. Yet she opted to repeatedly refer to the party responsible in the plural form.

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done,” she said.

“They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea... what you have just unleashed across this entire country and this world‚" she said as donations flooded in through Turning Point USA’s YouTube account, where her remarks were livestreamed.

After Kirk's death, Donald Trump described the Turning Point USA founder as "legendary." Cheney Orr/REUTERS

A separate fundraising page, organized by Tucker Carlson’s nicotine pouch company ALP on the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo, has already raised more than $3.7 million for the Kirk family after its initial $1 million donation. Kirk’s estimated net worth at the time of his death, according to financial industry website ValueWalk, was $12 million.

Erika also called on high school and college students to continue to join Turning Point USA.