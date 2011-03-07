Charlie Sheen Fired From Two and a Half Men By Warner Bros.

CHEAT SHEET
After nearly two weeks of bizarre public antics, Charlie Sheen has been fired from Two and a Half Men, which had previously been suspended. On Monday, Warner Bros. issued the following statement: “After careful consideration, Warner Bros. Television has terminated Charlie Sheen's services on Two and a Half Men, effective immediately.” TMZ obtained a copy of the letter Warner Bros. sent to Sheen’s lawyer, explaining that they “have done everything within their power to get Mr. Sheen the help he so badly and obviously needs." Sheen’s lawyer is demanding Warner Bros. pay the actor for the eight canceled episodes of Men. Sheen issued the following statement to TMZ: “It is a big day of gladness at the Sober Valley Lodge."