"Reach for the stars everyone. dogspeed cadre. c out," actor Charlie Sheen tweeted early Friday. And that was it. He has since deactivated his account, leaving only a final TwitPic of a bottle of Tabasco sauce, sitting on the dashboard of a plane. The digital signoff comes in the wake of some surprising introspection on the part of the star. "I mean, how does a guy who's obviously quicksanded, how does he consider any of it a victory?" he told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. "I was in total denial." Sheen originally joined Twitter at the height of the controversy surrounding his departure from Two and a Half Men. As of last count, he had more than 8 million followers.