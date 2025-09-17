Charlie Sheen Says Matthew Perry Wasn’t Sober While Promoting Sobriety Memoir

Charlie Sheen said he saw Matthew Perry trapped in an addiction “prison” while the late actor was promoting his book about sobriety.

“I could tell he wasn’t sober talking about a book that is all about sobriety and recovery,” Sheen told Piers Morgan on the Piers Morgan Uncensored talk show. “When I heard a little snippet from the audiobook, he didn’t have that perfect, specific laser focus dictation that he always had delivering comedy.”

The 54-year-old Friends star died on Oct. 28, 2023, from “acute effects of ketamine.” The actor had struggled with addiction since his first drink at 14.

In 2013, the Friends actor converted his home into a sober living facility. While promoting his 2022 book about his struggles with addiction, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he claimed he had been sober for 18 months.

Sheen met Perry through a support group for addicts that Perry hosted in his home. “Matt and I shared a deeper truth we saw in each other,” Sheen wrote about their first meeting in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen.

Charlie Sheen did not get the chance to speak with Matthew Perry before his death. Dominik Bindl/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The Friends actor briefly mentioned Sheen in his 2022 memoir, writing a quote from his younger years: “Eff Charlie Sheen and I’m going to be that famous one day too.”

“I was so proud of him [Matthew Perry] and inspired,” Sheen told Morgan about reading Perry’s book, adding that he had wanted to reach out to the actor but never got the chance. “I think he died like 3 weeks after I read the book,” Sheen said.

“I don’t know if I could have affected any part of what ultimately happened,” Sheen said when asked if he wished he could have spoken to Perry before his death.

In September, Jasveen Sangha, 42, known as the “Ketamine Queen” pled guilty to selling Perry the drugs that led to his death. She is one of five people charged in connection with Perry’s death.

Before his death, Perry had undergone ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety, but he began taking unsupervised doses of the drug.

“I could feel sort of the prison he put himself in,” Sheen said.

Matthew Perry spoke about his struggle with addiction in his 2022 memoir. David Livingston/Getty ImagesDavid Livingston/Getty Images

According to sources who spoke with Us Weekly, Perry had been lying about his sobriety during his book promotion tour.

“I kind of had this weird moment with him through the television,” Sheen said, referring to watching Perry on Real Time with Bill Maher. “If I wound up in that chair with Bill with my own freaking book, I’m not going to be anything but completely present and focused,” Sheen added, reflecting on his realization.