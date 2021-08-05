Charlie Watts Drops Out of U.S. Rolling Stones Tour to Rest Up After Medical Procedure
GET WHAT YOU NEED
Charlie Watts has played at every single gig for The Rolling Stones since he joined January 1963, so fans shouldn’t begrudge him a little bit of time off. The drummer of the biggest rock band on the planet has announced that he isn’t going to make it to this year’s U.S. tour. In a statement, Watts, now 80 years old, said he needs time to recover from an unspecified medical procedure, joking: “For once, my timing has been a little off.” He went on: “I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while.” Watts added that he’s asked his friend, the Grammy-winning Steve Jordan, to take his place for the No Filter tour, which is set to resume in St. Louis in September after a pandemic hiatus. Watts underwent treatment for throat cancer in the mid-2000s, but no details were released about what kind of operation he had this year.