‘Charlie’s Angels’ Actress Dead at 94
R.I.P.
Jean Allison, a veteran character actress who appeared in a string of hit shows, has has died, People magazine reports. She was 94. Allison’s death was confirmed by her family in an obituary, which stated she died on Feb. 28 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. She was born on Oct. 24, 1929, growing up in Tarrytown, New York. She later studied acting under Sanford Meisner. Allison starred in hit shows including Charlie’s Angels, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Perry Mason, Starsky & Hutch and The Waltons. Allison also starred in multiple films including Edge of Fury, The Devil’s Partner, The Steagle, Bad Company and Hardcore (1979). She was married three times. First to fellow actor Lee Philips, then to boxing trainer Jerry Boyd, who wrote the story that was later adapted into the 2004 film Million Dollar Baby and finally to Phil Toorvald, with whom she had three children with. She is survived by those children, Erin, Sven and Tina.