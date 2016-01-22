Charlotte Rampling: Oscar Feud ‘Racist to Whites’

CHEAT SHEET
Actress Charlotte Rampling called the debate over a lack of diversity in Academy Award nominations “racist to whites.” In an interview Friday with French radio network Europe 1, Rampling added, “One can never really know, but perhaps the black actors did not deserve to make the final list.” Rampling, 69, who was tapped for Best Actress for her role in 45 Years, is among the all-white nominees in this year’s major acting categories. Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and director Spike Lee have all announced that they will skip this year’s ceremony to protest the lack of diversity among nominees.