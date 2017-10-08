Charlottesville Mayor Slams ‘Despicable’ Neo-Nazi Rally: ‘Go Home’

White nationalist Richard Spencer returned to Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday night to lead another tiki-torch march in support of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. “It was a planned flash mob,” Spencer told The Washington Post. “We wanted to prove that we came in peace in May, we came in peace in August, and we come again in peace.” In August, clashes between the neo-Nazi crowd and a group of counter-protesters became deadly when a man aligned with the neo-Nazis drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman, Heather Heyer. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer condemned the “despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10