Charmer Lets Loose Bag of Snakes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
You never know what kind of tricks a snake charmer has up his sleeve. An angry man in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh dumped a sack full of snakes in a land-revenue office on Tuesday, causing officials and visitors to run from the building and jump on tables. A local journalist told the BBC that the snake charmer has petitioned various government offices over the years for a plot of land where he can “conserve” his snakes. Backed by a band of supporters, the man unleashed dozens of snakes that “were climbing up the tables and chairs,” according to the local journalist. No one was bitten or injured, but the snakes and the charmer are still on the loose.