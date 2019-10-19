CHEAT SHEET
Seattle Man Sentenced to Five Years for Threatening Trump Family, Media Stars and Synagogues
A 27-year-old Seattle man with severe mental illness was sentenced to five years in jail after pleading guilty to making threats against President Donald Trump’s family, media figures and synagogues. Chase Bliss Colasurdo pleaded guilty in May after he was arrested for posting a photo of gun pointed at the head of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on social media. He also made direct threats to Donald Trump, Jr. and to media stars and synagogues. The threats landed him on a watch list by the Secret Service and he was blocked from buying a fire arm. But the Seattle Post- Intelligencer reports that he was able to buy ammunition. The paper also reports that Colasurdo suffers from paranoid delusions.