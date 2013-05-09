Cheating Scandal at Barnard

CHEAT SHEET
Red flags: in-class quizzes, talking during said quizzes, and students grading other students' quizzes. Of course there was cheating. Barnard, the undergrad women’s college of Columbia University, has a minor cheating scandal. It turns out students were taking a popular teacher’s Major English Texts II course because it was an easy grade. The lack of structure in the course pushed students share quiz answers. To stop this, the teacher appointed a few students as quiz graders—but they were bribed. Wednesday’s final exam (which was not originally part of the curriculum), however, was held in a large auditorium, with lots of supervision. Sometimes the honors system just isn’t enough.