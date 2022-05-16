Cheers’ Supplements Literally Saved Me From Day-Long Hangovers

Going out and having a few drinks at a bar is one of the oldest activities when it comes to spending time with your friends. At the same time, while the tradition is ageless, our bodies are not. As we get older, our livers get slower and less efficient at processing alcohol and producing enough enzymes to do so in a healthy manner. This means that the morning after a night out might simply be an entire day lost. That’s right, as you get older, you are going to experience worse hangovers the next day (in case you hadn’t already learned that by now).

Fortunately, there are some things you can do to help prevent nightmare hangovers and give your liver a little extra TLC when you’re planning on a night of drinking. My personal favorite solution? Cheers anti-hangover supplements. Cheers offers a number of different supplements designed to support your liver and help your body healthily process alcohol, which, in theory, means you’ll have fewer hangover symptoms when you wake up. The company has a number of different products such as Hydrate, Relief, Protect, Multi and the flagship item, Restore. Each one focuses on a different task, but all of them work incredibly well at stopping hangovers in their tracks. So do they actually work? Well, I put to the test this past weekend, and I have thoughts.

Look, I will be completely honest with you, in order to properly write about these products from Cheers, I had to do some hands-on research. So, after a few days of taking the daily liver support supplement Protect and the daily multivitamin Multi, I decided I was ready to embark on a very long night out. For the purpose of research and in the pursuit of better writing, I got incredibly drunk. Beyond this, I purposefully broke a few of my drinking rules that have helped me prevent bad hangovers in the past by drinking sugary drinks and having multiple types of hard liquor over the course of the night.

After I stumbled back to my apartment that night, I took two capsules of Restore and went to bed. Much to my surprise, I woke up the next morning feeling genuinely great and ready to take on the day. On any other morning following a night like the one I had, I would have spent the next day laying in bed and ordering junk food and just hoping that the hangover would pass through me without making me want to vomit. Cheers allowed me to have a great night out without waking up the next day and regretting all of it. Every product that I tried from the company supported my body and while I may still have a few too many from time to time, I can trust it won’t kill my mornings afterward.

Furthermore, for times when Restore isn’t enough the next day, Cheers offers their Relief formula to help curb hangover symptoms the morning after. Infused with key vitamins and ingredients including CBD, the Relief pill will help you cut the hangover symptoms in half—even if you forgot to take the Restore formula the night prior. All in all, these supplements worked as promise for me last weekend, so I’ll be keeping them on hand at all times going forward.

