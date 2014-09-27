Chelsea Clinton Gives Birth to Baby Girl

It's a baby girl for the nation's former First Daughter. Chelsea Clinton announced the birth of her first child with husband Marc Mezvinsky in a statement posted shortly after midnight on her Twitter feed. "Marc and I are full of love, awe and gratitude as we celebrate the birth of our daughter Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky," the statement said. Clinton announced in April that she was pregnant during a speech in New York City, with her mother Hillary Clinton at her side. The pregnancy announcement by the daughter of former President Bill Clinton had gone viral on the Internet, setting off speculation about whether the child would be a boy or girl (the mother-to-be and her husband reportedly chose not to know in advance) and fueling suggestions and guesses about a name for the eagerly awaited child.
The birth announcement came just as the proud new grandparents had finished this year's annual Clinton Foundation Global Initiative. Hillary and Bill have spoken often about their joy at the prospect of becoming grandparents. Their daughter's Twitter reveal sparked an outpouring of responsive tweets, most congratulating Chelsea, also known for her work as an NBC News special correspondent--a job she resigned late last month. She is regarded by many as the once and future first daughter: her mother is widely expected to run for president in 2016, and is seen as having a good shot at winning if she does.