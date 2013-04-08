Chelsea Clinton: I’d Run for Office

CHEAT SHEET
Are the Clintons the new Kennedys? Chelsea Clinton will consider running for public office, the former first daughter said in an interview Monday with NBC News. She said she’s currently happy with the politicians that represent her where she lives, but “if at some point that weren’t true and I thought I could make a meaningful and measurably greater impact, I’d have to ask and answer that question.” As for all that talk about her mother, Hillary Clinton, running for president in 2016: “I very much want her to make the right choice for herself,” Chelsea said. “I know that will be the right choice for our country.”