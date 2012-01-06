Chelsea Clinton Leaving NBC?

CHEAT SHEET
Chelsea Clinton fans, now might the time to tune into Rock Center. Page Six reported Friday that Clinton is considering not renewing her contract for Brian Williams’s weekly newsmagazine past its initial 90 days. An NBC rep said the rumors are “100 percent false” and the network “couldn’t be more pleased” with her work. Sources told Page Six that they believe Clinton was “set up for a fail” when NBC overhyped her coming to the network as a full-time special correspondent. The source said NBC “created unrealistic expectations.” Clinton will still have two more stories air, but the source said that she doesn’t know if she will continue at NBC.