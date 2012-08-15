Chelsea Clinton Talks Political Run

CHEAT SHEET
Does this mean there will be a Chelsea Clinton-Josh Romney race in 2016? In an interview in Vogue’s September issue, the former first daughter did not rule out a future in politics. The famously private Clinton, now 32, said she had fielded questions about joining politics since she was 4 years old, and she admitted “before my mom’s campaign, I would have said no.” Huma Abedin, an aide to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said that it is “Chelsea’s responsibility to carry that torch.” Clinton also said that she and her husband have discussed having children in a few years, and she “hopes my mother can wait that long.”