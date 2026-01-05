Chelsea Handler Delivers Touching Rob Reiner Tribute at Critics Choice Awards
Comedian Chelsea Handler led a heartfelt tribute to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Reiner, who was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer, in their California home last month. “Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” Handler, 50, said. “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute that you met him, he felt like an old friend. When you were in a conversation with him, he was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends.” Handler said that Reiner, 78, and Singer, 70, were “tireless” in advocating for several important causes—such as early childhood development and LGBTQ+ rights. Handler said it all stemmed “from one basic idea: decency. That we should all look out for each other. And I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So let’s use tonight as a reminder of that decency and as a reminder of everything Rob and Michele represented and fought so hard for.” The couple’s son Nick, 32, has been arrested in connection with their deaths.