Chelsea Handler: Threesome With Ex and Masseuse Led to Split
THREE’S A CROWD
Chelsea Handler has revealed that a threesome she had with her ex and their masseuse was the beginning of the end of their four-year relationship. The comedian, who dated former NBC chairman Ted Harbert from 2006 to 2010, told Andy Cohen on his Siruis XM radio show that the pair had a threesome with another woman. “I was very turned on by this woman,” she said. “I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating. That’s when I knew it was time to break up with the guy.” Handler, who is known for her brutal honesty, went on to reveal that the boyfriend was in fact Harbert, who married Lisa Medrano in 2011. “Hopefully, he’s listening now,” she said. “His name is Ted Harbert. He’s in Portugal though. He might not have access to this... he and his wife are building a house in Portugal.” Handler, 48, is currently single after breaking up with comedian Jo Koy, 52, last year after a year of dating.