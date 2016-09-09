Chelsea Manning Begins Hunger Strike

Chelsea Manning is embarking on a hunger strike in protest of the way she is being treated in prison, she told TIME. The former Army private and convicted leaker of classified information to WikiLeaks said she “needs help” but is not receiving any. “I have asked for help time and time again for six years and through five separate confinement” she said. “My request has only been ignored, delayed, mocked, given trinkets and lip service by the prison, the military, and this administration.” Manning, who attempted suicide in July, said she is facing “constant and overzealous administrative scrutiny by prison and military officials.” In addition to refusing to eat or drink, Manning will not voluntarily cut her hair. Manning’s ACLU attorney said: “I am deeply saddened and very concerned for Chelsea’s well-being. The government has long been aware of her medical needs and continues to ignore them.”
